N’Delta youth hail Tinubu’s appointment of Matawalle as Minister





By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians await inauguration of ministerial nominees after senate screening, youth under the auspices of Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Tuesday, hailed President Bola Tinubu over appointment of former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle as Minister.

The National Coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, described the nomination of Matawale was timely and borne out of the President’s wisdom.

Uwejeyan said: “The Niger Delta Youth Congress NDYC commends President Tinubu on his insightful nomination of Bello Matawalle as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This forward-thinking decision reflects a commitment to inclusivity, unity, and the recognition of exceptional leadership qualities.

“Bello Matawalle’s nomination comes at a pivotal time in Nigeria’s history, marked by challenges that demand innovative solutions and cohesive governance. His track record as the former Governor of Zamfara State demonstrates his dedication to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper