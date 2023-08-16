Police kill 3 suspected robbers, arrest 3 others in Delta





By Jimitota Onoyume & Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —THREE suspected armed robbers were gunned down by operatives of Delta State Police Command as three others were apprehended for armed robbery and drug-related offences.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition as well as weeds suspected to be Indian hemps.

This was disclosed, yesterday, by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, in a statement.

According to him, “On 14/8/2023, at 2119 hours, operatives of Ebrumede police station while on visibility patrol on Ogbolokposo area in Ebrumede, sighted a tricycle with four male occupants heading towards their direction.

“The operatives in their usual way flagged down the tricycle only for the occupants to jump down and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the policemen.

“The police while chasing them, engage them in a shootout during which three of them were fatally wounded and one AK-47 rifle was recovered. The injured suspects…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper