Stand-up comedy tougher than skit-making – Comedian Lasisi Elenu





Nigerian comedian and skit-maker Nosa Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu, has stated that stand-up comedy is tougher than skit-making due to the pressure and ‘materials’ needed to have a good show.

Lasisi made this known during an interview with Hip TV.

“Both [stand-up comedy and skit-making] have a different feel to it. There is a lot of pressure in stand-up comedy.

“You’ve to be on your A-game, and you have to make several materials ready in case you use one and it’s not that good; you can always improvise. It’s always very important to do that.

“However, skit-making has become a part of me, one which I can do at any time, at any moment, from sleep; it’s a go for me. I know how to put myself in tune.

“Yeah, both are lucrative. It just depends on how you channel it. As a matter of fact, it’s not how hard you work but how smart you work.

“So, it’s not about making the most skit videos; it’s how well you channel the videos…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper