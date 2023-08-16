We’ll maintain petrol price without subsidy reversal — Tinubu





•Says labour strike threat premature

•No plan for fresh petrol price hike, says NNPC

•Kenya reinstates fuel subsidy for 30 days to curb soaring prices

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

President Bola Tinubu said yesterday that the federal government would take measures to maintain the current pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol, in the country without a reversal of its policy on subsidy removal.

He also said the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, to shut down the economy over rumoured plan to further increase fuel price was premature, stressing that it was incumbent on all stakeholders to maintain their peace.

The President assured that there would be no further increase in the price of petrol in any part of the country.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC Limited, said late last night it had no plan to raise the pump price per litre of petrol.

This came as the Kenyan government, which also removed fuel subsidy at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper