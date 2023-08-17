A-Court strikes out Adebutu’s appeal on vote buying





By James Ogunnaike

A special panel of the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja, yesterday, affirmed the decision of the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which had earlier struck out all allegations of vote-buying and voter inducement made by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and its governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu made against Governor Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Court, in its lead judgment read by Justice MB Idris, also upheld another decision of the tribunal which confirmed the validity of the defence filed by Governor Abiodun.

On 22 May 2023, Adebutu and the PDP filed a reply to the defence by Governor Abiodun.

In the said reply, Adebutu and PDP alleged, for the first time, that Governor Abiodun and APC bought votes in the March 18 2023 Ogun State gubernatorial elections.

When Governor Abiodun received Adebutu’s reply, the governor’s lawyers filed an application asking the Tribunal to strike out the reply in its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper