Customs intercepts dried shark fins, donkey genitals worth N1.23bn in Lagos





The Murtala Muhammed Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted items suspected to be dried shark fins and dried donkey genitals worth N1.22 billion at the Lagos airport.

The command’s Area Controller, Comptroller Muhammed Yusuf, said this in a news conference in Lagos on Thursday.

Yusuf noted that this was through coordinated anti-smuggling activities in synergy with critical stakeholders.

Yusuf while briefing the media on the scorecard of the command from January to July, said one suspect each was apprehended for the seized items and the investigation is ongoing.

He noted that the suspect intercepted for the shark fins was a Nigerian and the item was heading to China while that of donkey genitals was a Chinese heading to Hong Kong.

According to him, the six packages of suspected dried shark fins have a Free on Board (FOB) value of N221.9 million, while the 25 packages of donkey genitals has an FOB value of N1.01 billion, both totalling…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper