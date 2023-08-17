Declare your assets or face sanctions, CCB warns FCT Staff





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Code of Conduct Bureau CCB has asked staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA to adhere strictly to its public service guideline, or face penalties.

The specifically asked FCTA workers to ensure timely and accurate declaration of their assets for transparency and accountability purposes, as government offices are held in trust on behalf of the citizens.

FCT State Director of the Bureau, Suleiman Usman made the declaration at a one-day enlightenment campaign held in Abuja.

Usman noted that a lot of public servants are still ignorant of some of the relevant information and practices expected of their roles, which is why they unknowingly end up normalizing illegalities within the system.

He also frowned against the practice where public servants use office hours to engage in private businesses, stating that while the CCB will continue to work with stakeholders to keep things in check, the Bureau will not fail to take necessary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper