Free Bawa or charge him to court, MURIC tackles DSS





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has demanded the immediate release or judicial arraignment of AbdulRasheed Bawa, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Professor Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director of MURIC, made this call on Thursday, citing concerns over Bawa’s continuous detention since 14th June, 2023 without formal charges or public explanation.

“Abdul Rasheed Bawa has been in detention without any explanation whatsoever. This is contrary to the letter and spirit of Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees fair hearing,” Akintola stated.

He further emphasized that the situation stands in stark contrast to Section 41 of the constitution which guarantees freedom of movement for all Nigerian citizens.

The Muslim Rights Concern, in its statement, pointed out that Nigerians have not heard from the former EFCC boss or his legal representatives, raising the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper