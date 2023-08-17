Ibadan residents, Army disagree over shooting range





By ‘Laolu Elijah

RESIDENTS of four communities in Akinyele Local Council Development Authority, LCDA, in Oyo State, yesterday, protested the alleged destruction of lives and property by stray bullets from the periodic shooting range exercise of the 2 Division, Nigerian Army in Odogbo.

Speaking with Vanguard in an interview, the residents said they had made several pleas to successive state governors and Presidents to prevail on the Nigerian Army to move their training camp to a forest and not a densely populated area of Ibadan where they live.

The affected communities are Ajobo, Omilabu, Oluseyi, Alelerin and its environs.

The residents showed the bullets that they claimed they picked from their homes.

Chairman of the Landlord Association, Mr A Yusuf, alleged that officers of 2 Division in Odogbo are allegedly making life hell for them as they sleep and wake up in fear.

Yusuf said: “As of now (noon), officers at 2 Division in Odogbo are shooting and their bullets…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper