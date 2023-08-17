Invest in youth development – Ogun legislator, tells govt, private sector





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Lukmon Atobatele has called on the three tiers of government and private

organizations to pay more attention to the well-being and empowerment of young people, to mitigate the negative impacts of drug abuse on youth.

Atobatele, who is the Deputy Minority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, made the call in Abeokuta during an empowerment programme, he organised to mark this year’s International Youth Day, said this is the only way through which the youths who are the labour force of the country can be better utilised for the good of the country.

He said the empowerment programme was to support and encourage the youth in his constituency.

Speaking on the topic, “Drug menace and its effects on Nigerian Youth”, Atobatele, decried the alarming rate at which youths engage in drug abuse saying, “The effects and menace of drugs are far-reaching, as it affects both physical and mental…





