Kebbi CP decorates 158 Police officers





By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Titus Musa, on Thursday at the state police headquarters in Birnin Kebbi decorated no fewer than 158 police officers from the ranks of Inspectors to Superintendents of Police.

In a statement issued by the Command’s image maker, SP Nafiu Abubakar, the decoration was in line with the police service commission recommendations to promote officers who distinguished themselves in service and qualifications wise.

Shortly after the decorations, CP Musa charged them to be above board by exhibiting high sense of professionalism in the discharge of the official duties of policing the state and country at large.

“You all must shun corruption and abuse of office. Do not use your uniforms to unprofessionally harass civilians, we will not tolerate indiscipline”, he said.

Families and friends of the newly decorated officers attended the occasion with fanfare and goodwill messages .

Source: Vanguard Newspaper