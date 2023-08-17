Leaked memo: Bandits will attack Abuja-Kaduna Train soon – DSS





The Department of the State Services, DSS, has in a leaked memo to the Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, warned against bandits attack along Abuja-Kaduna Train.

The secret service in memo titled: Security Alert: ‘Impending Threat By A Coalition Of Banditry Syndicate To Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train Service Along AKTS Corridor’, advised other security agents to deploy troops in the stated area, to stop this from happening.

Vanguard had reported how gunmen on the 28 March 2022, attacked an Abuja–Kaduna train in Katari, Kaduna State, and kidnaped many passengers.

However, in a leaked letter signed by DSS Director FCT Command, R.N. Adepemu, the secret service cautioned train passengers to be careful and security alert.

Below is the leaked memo:

