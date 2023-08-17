MWUN to NPA: Name IOCs complying with Marine Notice 106 of 2014





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

After a protracted battle by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, to ensure that the International Oil Companies, IOCs, comply with the provisions of Government Marine Notice 106 of 2014, and allow Stevedoring contractors deploy Dockworkers into their platforms, indications have emerged that the IOCs are already complying with the directives.

In fact, there is ongoing deployment of stevedoring contractors to IOCs platforms and private jetties by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

The government Marine Notice 106 applies to all companies and persons engaged in Stevedoring work, including Dock Labour Employers and Private Operators of any work location including Ports, Jetties, Onshore or Offshore Oil and Gas or Bonded Terminals, Inland Container Depots (ICDS), off Dock Terminal, Dry Ports and Platforms.Specifically, “Paragraph 3 of the referred Government Marine Notice stipulates that: “All operators of Ports, Jetties, Onshore or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper