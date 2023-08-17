Oil Theft: Ijaw Elders write Tinubu on procedure to dispose impounded vessels





Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF), a coalition of Ijaw groups, has written to President Bola Tinubu to demand a review of procedures in disposal of vessels and trucks seized for complicity in oil theft.

The letter, dated July 31 and sighted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, condemned the menace of oil theft oñ the Nigerian economy and the Niger Delta environment.

According to the letter, signed by Chief Efiye Bribena, Secretary of IEF, the indiscriminate blow up of vessels used for oil theft had adverse impact on the environment which the people depend on.

“We write to express our utmost dissatisfaction on the mode of disposal of vessels and trucks impounded with stolen crude in the Niger Delta.

“Destroying vessels laden with crude oil exacerbates the existential threat to the environment and survival of the people.

“In fact, the destruction of the MT TURA in the latest incident by bombing of the vessel was extremely horrifying and unacceptable,” the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper