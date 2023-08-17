Port congestion lingers over capacity utilization of scanners





By Godfrey Bivbere

There appears to be new challenges in the way of decongesting Nigeria’s sea ports in Lagos following hints that the installed scanners are presently under-utilized.

Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Apapa Area 1 Command and agents operating at a Apapa port have blamed the low turnover to inability of Container Terminals to position containers for scanning.

They made this known when a team of the Port Standing Task Team, PSTT, led by its National Coordinator, Moses Fadipe, visited the ports following complaints of under-utilisation of the scanners

Speaking at the meeting of the stakeholders, the Customs Officer-in-Charge of the Terminal, Deputy Comptroller Isa Aliyu, said that the Service has the capacity to scan about 200 to 300 containers a day but they are not being positioned on time for scanning.

Also an official of the scanning unit, Ali Ibrahim, who corroborated the position of Aliyu on the scanning capacity, added…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper