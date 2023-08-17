Tribunal: PDP closes case against Gov Sule, presents 22 witnesses





***Says it is ready for defence by APC

By David Odama, LAFIA

The People’s Democratic Party PDP and its candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu Thursday closed their case against the All Progressive Congress APC in the March governorship election in Nasarawa State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu had petitioned the All Progressive Congress APC and its candidate, Abdullahi Sule in the 2023 election challenging the declaration of Gov. Abdullahi Sule as the winner in the March 18 governorship election in the state

The petitioner closed his case after presenting his last star witness, Ayiwulu Baba-Ayiwulu who was the State PDP Collation Agent during the election.

The petitioner had called 22 witnesses including the Starr witness who testified to prove that there were irregularities in the conduct of elections in so many units, electoral wards, and Local Government Areas in favour of the APC candidate.

The star witness had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper