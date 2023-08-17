We’re ready to invade Niger – ECOWAS force





Troops of the Economic Community of West African States have said they are ready to participate in a standby force that could intervene in the Republic of Niger.

After the coupists seized power from President Mohamed Bazoum, ECOWAS issued a 7-day ultimatum to the military to restore the president or risk sanctions, including possible military action.

At a meeting in Ghana’s capital, Accra, on Thursday, the defence chiefs said they prepared to reinstate the democratic order in Niger.

