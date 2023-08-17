Why Buhari must be put on trial! By Ikechukwu Amaechi





AS President Bola Tinubu pretends to be providing leadership for our beleaguered country, one question remains unanswered: what to do with former President Muhammadu Buhari. In the eight years that Buhari, a putschist and former military head of state, held sway as civilian president, he destroyed the country, literally.

In recent times, those who knew he was a disaster in Aso Rock but dubiously claimed that he was the best thing to happen to Nigeria are beginning to sing like a canary.

First, it was Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and current National Security Adviser, NSA, who said Tinubu did not create most of the problems Nigerians are complaining about. “Most of the problems we are talking about are not the creation of this government … We inherited a very bad situation,” he said two weeks ago.

Then, speaking with journalists after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday, Senator Adams…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper