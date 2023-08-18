2,300 soldiers for poll — Imo REC





By Chidi Nkwopara

No fewer than 2,300 soldiers will be deployed for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State. The Imo Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor Sylvia Agu, disclosed this yesterday, during a media round table, organized in Owerri for journalists, by the International Press Centre, IPC, in collaboration with the European Union, EU.

Her words: “Insecurity, no doubt, remains an issue. It is, however, a thing of joy that the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Brigadier General Sani Suleiman, has promised to deploy enough security personnel to ensure a hitch-free election in the state.

“Indeed, he promised that over 2,300 soldiers will be deployed to the state, during the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial election. He made the promise when the Commission had a meeting with security agencies in the state.”

Irregularities marred general polls

Reacting to queries raised by discussants, Professor Agu admitted that the last…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper