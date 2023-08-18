Fuel price hike: Hardship has tripled, act fast, AUPCTRE tells Tinubu





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The National Women Commission of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, AUPCTRE, on Thursday, told President Bola Tinubu to act fast in alleviating the suffering of workers and Nigerians, lamenting that hardship has tripled in the country as a result of fuel price increase.

The National Chairperson of the group, Mrs Comfort Otobo, made the remarks at the national women commission of AUPCTRE zonal workshop in Jos, Plateau

The Chairperson , who said that one of the main objectives of the union as enshrined in its constitution is to educate members, emphasized that knowledge is the key to development of the society and that the commission in recent times facilitated trainings for women in the union, saying that education is a continuum.

She said, “By the grace of God the next training shall capture the state chairpersons and secretaries of women committee since the participants…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper