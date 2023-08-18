Illicit Financial Flows draining nation’s revenue, foreign reserves – ICPC





The Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, says Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) are draining the country’s foreign reserves and revenue.

Owasanoye said this on Thursday at a one-day hybrid sensitisation workshop on the published “Guidelines for Private Sector Response to Illicit Financial Flow (IFF) Vulnerabilities in Nigeria” organised by the Commission in Abuja.

According to him, the illicit financial flows have resulted in exchange rate depreciation, inflation and increase in cost of servicing external debts.

“It is negatively impacting the cost of imported goods like petroleum, with its attendant radical consequences on the daily livelihood experience of ordinary citizens,” he said.

Owasanoye, therefore called for diverse measures to tackle the menace in all its forms, to improve Nigeria’s quest for domestic revenue increase, relative to the size of its economy.







Source: Vanguard Newspaper