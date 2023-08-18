NSCDC nabs 4 suspected rail track vandals





By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja—The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, said it has arrested four suspects and intercepted a truck, used in conveying large quantities of vandalised rail tracks concealed inside iron scraps.

According to the corps, the truck and the four suspects were intercepted on the Lafia-Akwanga-Abuja expressway, Sabon Pagi, Lafia, Nasarawa State on Monday.

Director, Public Relations at the corps’ National Headquarters, Babawale Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja said the arrest was made by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, CG’s SIS, of NSCDC.

Noting that the four suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation and necessary action, he said: “On August 14, 2023, about 1030hrs, the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, who were on specialised operation to checkmate nefarious activities of rail line vandals, arrested four suspected vandals, who disguised as scavengers.

“It…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper