FCT: We will restore Abuja Master plan – Wike vows amid demolition threat





The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mr Nyesom Wike says he will demolish all illegal buildings and structures in the FCT as part of efforts to restore the Abuja Master Plan.

Wike stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday to announce the short, medium, and long term plans to overhaul the FCT and reposition it among the best cities in the world.

As the new sheriff in town, he said: “It is not going to be business as usual. Those distorting Abuja Master Plan: if you build where you are not supposed to, the building will go down.

“If you build on a green area, sorry, it will go down. Those who were allocated land and refused to develop them, we will revoke such lands and re-allocate them to those who are ready to develop them.

“Those who don’t pay ground rent, we will not notify them to do so, but I will not be tired of signing revocation notices.

“Uncompleted buildings that have become a safe haven for criminals will be reclaimed by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper