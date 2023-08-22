Isese: We want better deal under Tinubu’s govt —Araba Oso





By Adeola Badru

The Araba of Iwaro-Oka, Akoko, Ondo State, Chief Adewale Oso, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to protect the interest of all traditional religious adherents in the country as enshrined in the constitution.

He made the call in Ibadan yesterday, during an interview with Vanguard, while decrying the alleged harassment and intimidation of their members by the dominant religious beliefs in Nigeria.

He argued that setting aside August 20 to celebrate traditional religion by some state governments in the southwest was not enough, saying: “It may interest Your Excellency to know that traditional religion, as well as its practitioners, have continued to suffer persecutions and harassment in the hands of the two dominant religions in Nigeria which are Islam and Christianity.”

“Successive administrations of government across all tiers have also continued to discriminate to a large extent against traditional religions.”

“The case of intimidation…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper