Group raises alarm over alleged plot to distract Tinubu’s govt





By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

In a surprising revelation, the Integrity and Good Governance Watch, a Nigerian civil society organization, has expressed concerns about an alleged scheme by certain politicians to undermine the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group warned of imminent protests against Senator Godswill Akpabio and President Tinubu, aimed at creating disaffection and distrust against the nation’s leaders.

Chief Chukwudi Oluoha, the Convener of the organisation, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that the plot is linked to the dissatisfaction of certain politicians with the performance of the Tinubu administration, particularly in the realm of legislative synergy.

“Part of their grand scheme is to disrupt the tenth National Assembly and plant loyalists who will stifle Tinubu’s progressive ideas.

“This is a self-serving plan to weaken the government and take over power in 2027. We have reliably gathered that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper