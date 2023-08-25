Niger ambush: We’ll hunt you down, bring you to justice – Nigerian Army tells terrorists





The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has vowed that the military would hunt down and bring to justice, all terrorists, bandits and enemies of the state.

Musa said this on Friday in Abuja, at the burial of military personnel who died recently in combat and air crash in Niger.

He said that the military would not be watching and allowed the enemies of state continued to destroy lives and properties.

The CDS assured the terrorists that the military would go after them and avenge the death of its personnel that were killed while defending the nation.

The defence chief said the day that military buried personnel was one of the most difficult days in every commander’s mind, adding that he felt highly pained to bury his officers and soldiers.

“But I want to assure the families that their death is not in vain. We appreciate them, we pray for them and we will ensure that those that did this must pay for it.

“I use this opportunity to call all…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper