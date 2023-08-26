I’ve done more than I promised; I’ll do more — Uzodimma reassures Imo workers





By Idowu Bankole

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has expressed his administration’s commitment to the continuous improvement of the Imo State Civil Service Commission and his dedication to the welfare of civil servants.

In his reflection towards good Governance, the Governor highlighted numerous achievements of his Government in the State Civil Service, ranging from the renovation of the State Secretariat; free mass transit to and fro; free Medicare; and more.

According to the Governor, “I want you to know that I value your contribution and dedication. Your hard work and commitment are crucial in driving the progress of our government and state. I assure you that no civil servant will be victimized for exercising their right to vote. Let us continue to work together to build a stronger and more prosperous Imo state”.

He reassured them of his dedication to addressing the security issues in the State which is politically motivated. He, therefore, ensured the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper