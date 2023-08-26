Ministers of Noise, By Ugoji Egbujo





The noise has started. Rather than embrace sobriety, they have begun with talkativeness. Unfortunately, the public is no longer so impressionable. The economic situation is dire and deft footwork of political chancery cannot bring succour. Politicians who had 8 years at the state level to reduce poverty but chose sensationalism are now proselytising like development missionaries from distant lands.

The man in Abuja started with threats. He plans to bulldoze houses. Firm town planning regulation is necessary but those who begin by mouthing regulation and breathing fire often end up as crude and cold extortionists. These guys are not new. A loquacious strong man who is weak on principles is only a loud bully. Nothing useful comes out of arbitrariness except self-serving savagery. Ministers of noise pretending urgency.

The FCT lacks a modern transportation system. The city is littered with dehydrated kabukabus running around like taxis. Soaring fuel prices have made Abuja, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper