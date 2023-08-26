Subsidy Removal: Hardship from high living cost not permanent, Lawan tells Nigerians 





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has said that with the removal of oil subsidy, Nigerians should stay hopeful in the face of challenges occasioned by the removal of petrol subsidy by the federal government.

Speaking yesterday while flagging off the distribution of 9,000 bags of grains as palliatives to his constituents in Yobe North Senatorial District, Lawan who sympathized with Nigerians over the high cost of living that trailed the removal of petrol subsidy, however, expressed optimism that the policies of the President Bola Tinubu-led government would over time yield the much desired result.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, Lawan said that the intervention scheme which was undertaken by his foundation – The Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) Empowerment Foundation – held at Filin Katuzu in Bade local government area of Yobe State.

The beneficiaries of the intervention are from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper