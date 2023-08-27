CRUDE OIL THEFT: New pollution tensions in N-Delta as rogue ships burn





By Egufe Yafugborhi

As an organized, huge rogue enterprise, with local and international collaborators, state and non-state actors lining the chain of beneficiaries, holds sway, oil theft remains an intractable monster in Nigeria.

Following frontal knocks instigated by mouthy ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo, against the military for perceived involvement in the booming crime, the capture of a suspected rogue vessel laden with 150, 000 metric tons of crude oil didn’t surprise stakeholders who saw the drama as a face-saving measure.

While state actors basked in the euphoria of the snare of the MT TURA II (formerly Ali Riza Bey, IMO 6620462), the colossal cost of the military destruction of the alleged rogue vessel has not attracted cheers from critical observers.

After being seized and the crew detained, the vessel was reportedly bombed and razed by a military helicopter in an operation carried out by the Joint Task Force (JTF).

NNPCL…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper