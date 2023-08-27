Don’t renew Tompolo’s pipeline surveillance contract, Arewa youth council tells Tinubu





By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has called on the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government not to renew the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to ex-militant leader, Chief Ekpemupolo Government, popularly known as Tompolo.

The group gave the advice in Kaduna in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Mustapha Hassan on Sunday.

In the words of Hassan, Nigeria is on the edge and everything that needs to be done to avert increased tension in the land should be done.

He added that the multi-billion naira contract awarded to Tompolo by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been enmeshed in controversy, failing to tame the crisis it was meant to address.

The statement read in part, “Top military brasses have frowned at how the government of Nigeria resorted to awarding contracts to someone who should ordinarily be behind bars for the economic mayhem caused in the Niger Delta region between 2016 and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper