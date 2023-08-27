Edo guber 2024: US based group endorses Agbonayinma





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the 2024 governorship elections in Edo State, the aspiration of Honourable Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonayinma got a big boost at the weekend as a United States based group, Edo Renaissance Organization, ERO, endorsed him for the plum job.

The ERO is made up of accomplished professionals of Edo extraction in the diaspora who are committed to fostering the development of Edo State.

Agbonayinma, a former member of the House of Representatives, who is popularly known as E. J. is one of the leading aspirants in the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial elections.

This endorsement according to the ERO was given in recognition of “Agbonayinma’s exceptional track record and unwavering dedication to service to humanity in corporate and public sectors, both in the United States and in various key positions within Nigeria.”

Edo Renaissance Organization in a statement emphasized that the achievements of the former lawmaker as a prominent business leader…





