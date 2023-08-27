ESUT not besieged by strange sicknesses, mysterious deaths – PRO





By Alumona Ukwueze

The Management of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, on Sunday, refuted media reports which claimed that students of the Institution were dying from strange sicknesses in the past few weeks.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations of the University, Ikechukwu Ezeanioma, the Institution described such reports as “spurious, fallacious, unfounded and tendentious at tarnishing the image of the University and Enugu State as a whole.”

Ezeanioma, further said that the six students of the University who died in recent months were as a result of independent cases, adding that save for one incident, the rest of the deaths occurred outside the four walls of the University.

He also said that contrary to the fake news reports which claimed that the students died due to the negligence of the University’s Medical Centre, no student has died in the medical facility since the inception of the current Vice Chancellor of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper