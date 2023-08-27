Ex-Taraba PDP Chair, Bala Kona is dead





The former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Chief Victor Bala Kona is dead.

He died in the early hours of Sunday in Abuja after a brief illness.

A press statement from the media aide to Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, Emmanuel Bello confirming the Bala Kona’s death, described his passage as a painful one.

”We didn’t only lose a political icon but a father and a consummate family man. Hon. Victor Bala Kona’s place in our history is one that is assured and will be respected at all times. His death came at a time when his wealth of experience and knowledge would be most needed ”

”I hereby extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and all of us left to mourn this disturbing and irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, a press statement by the Public Relations Officer of the PDP in the state, Andeta’rang Irammae, said the party is saddened by the news of the former Chairman’s demise and pray God to repose…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper