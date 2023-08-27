Speaker promises quality legislature as Anambra marks 32 years of creation





By Vincent Ujumadu

AS Anambra State marks 32 years of creation, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, .Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze has promised that the state legislature would continue to enact laws and resolutions aimed at total development of the state and improvement of the living standard of the citizenry.

In his goodwill message to mark the occasion, Udeze said though the state had recorded successes at different times in the past, the present administration of Professor Chukwuma Soludo has within one year and five months in office, recorded more meaningful achievements in all sectors of the state economy.

The Speaker, who also extolled the efforts of the founding fathers of the state towards the state’s creation, enjoined politicians to see the peace and progress of the state as a collective responsibility.

He expressed satisfaction with the cordial relationship existing among the three arms of the government in the state,and called on the citizenry to join…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper