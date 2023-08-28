Art minister, Musawa denies statement on NYSC status





By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musawa has denied issuing statement on her NYSC status as a serving Minister, which is circulating in the media.

In a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the minister said she has not released any official statement regarding the aforementioned matter and asked the public to be cautious of unverified information.

She expressed appreciation to the support, solidarity, and understanding of Nigerians in these times, and insisted that she had not issued any statement on the issue.

The statement reads in parts: “The attention of Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, Hon. Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, has been drawn to a recently circulating piece titled:

“MY PERSONAL STATEMENT ON MY NYSC STATUS AS A SERVING MINISTER. The piece is inaccurately associated with her in relation to the current NYSC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper