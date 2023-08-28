‘Aye’ Day: Ogun police arrest 116 suspected cultists during initiation  





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command, at the weekend, arrested 116 suspected ‘Aye’ cult members in Ifo area of the state.

The cultists, 70 males and 46 females, who are members of the Aye Confraternity, were arrested by the command’s Anti-Cultism Squad at a hotel in Ibogun Road.

They were picked up at about 01: 42a.m.

According to a statement by the command, the police had a security report on the activities of the cultists in the area, and that they would be having their initiation and anniversary ceremonies.

Following the report, the Anti-Cultism Squad was drafted to the scene, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Items recovered from them include four axes, seven cutlasses, anniversary invitation cards, banners, illicit drugs, and cannabis.

The statement said: “Today (26/08/23) at about 0105hrs, based on intelligence received on the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Neo Black Movement, a.k.a Aye Confraternity, Ifo…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper