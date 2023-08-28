Investors losing confidence in Nigeria’s economy under Tinubu’s watch — PDP





…says international firms leaving in droves, businesses collapsing, nation grinding to a halt

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), has raised the alarm over what it described as President Bola Tinubu’s ill-conceived and hastily implemented economic policies which have imposed excruciating hardship on Nigerians and exacerbated the nation’s security problems.

The main opposition party equally alerted citizens that Nigeria is “asphyxiating, in dire straits and fast grinding to a halt under the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC), administration.”

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “The Party laments that Nigeria is at the edge of the precipice under the Tinubu-led APC hold which lacks the acceptability and followership of citizens; a situation that has created an atmosphere and feeling of absence of governance in the country.

“Our Party is…





