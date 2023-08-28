Lagdo Dam: PDP charges Alia on timely action to mitigate flood impact in Benue





By Peter Duru

The Benue State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to take timely action to put measures in place to mitigate the anticipated flooding in the state resulting from the rise in River Benue through the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The party cautioned that the state as host of River Benue is prone to be badly hit by flood waters in the coming weeks and urged the Governor to act fast to mitigate the impact of the looming flood in the state.

The party in a statement Sunday in Makurdi by its Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom noted that “a correspondence from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria addressed to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and dated a few days back informs of a “Norte Verbale” from the High Commission of the Republic of Cameroon informing that ‘Cameroonian officals have resolved to open the flood gates of the Lagdo Dam on the Benue River in days ahead due to the heavy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper