Leaked tape: Nollywood actress blames TikTok star, Esther Raphael for her ordeal





By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Boma Tubonimi Arinyedokiari has waded into Esther Raphael popularly known as The Buba Girl’s predicament, blaming the TikTok star for her leaked sex tape.

The actress wondered how a woman of Esther’s calibre should trust a man to the extent of sharing her nude video with him.

“The guy is her boyfriend, how could she trust him to the extent of sharing her nude video with him. This is because a lot of young guys are very desperate to do anything to make money. Esther messed up big time. You don’t trust men these days. Even wives don’t trust their husbands again,”Arinyedokiari said in a chat with Vanguard.

This is even as some social media users also defended the embattled TikTok star for her action.

One of them, jumia.Boy described the action of Esther’s boyfriend as “wicked” adding “there’s always one person that will always want to pull you down once you’re excelling.”

Another social media user, jeffina.lewinsky…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper