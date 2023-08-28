Let’s move Nigeria forward, partner for nation-building — Tinubu, Elumelu





By Babajide Komolafe & Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—President Bola Tinubu has implored legal practitioners in the country to rededicate themselves to rendering services that would help to build the nation.

The President, who flagged off the 2023 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, in Abuja, maintained that such rededication must start with a change of mindset and total commitment to national development.

This came as the Chairman, United Bank of Nigeria , UBA Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, yesterday, said that Nigerians must collaborate for nation-building to deliver better future to youths.

Tinubu described the theme of the conference as eextremely apt and extremely relevant to our present situation as a country.

The president, said: “We have to get it right. Why are we so blessed and we are still lacking? Change your mindsets. We complain a lot about the past, but is that the solution? No.

“Look forward, be determined. God has given us a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper