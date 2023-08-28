Local content: NCDMB, BoI sign amendment of MoU on $50m NOGaPS Fund





By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, and the Bank of Industry, BoI, have signed an amendment to the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on the $50million Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme, NOGaPS Manufacturing Fund.

The Fund was created by NCDMB and domiciled with BoI to attract oil and gas equipment manufacturers to the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks Scheme, NOGaPS, facilities established by the NCDMB, and increase access to affordable finance by the manufacturing entities.

The signing of the amended MoU took place in Lagos at the 2023 second quarter Review Meeting of the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund, NCIFund, weekend.

Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote, underlined the tremendous success of the NCIFund in catalyzing capacity development and investments in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He noted that the Fund served as a model for local content practice across the African continent and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper