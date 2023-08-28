Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move





Roberto Mancini said he hoped to lead Saudi Arabia to Asian Cup victory within months as he signed a multi-million dollar deal on Monday, just a fortnight after quitting as Italy coach.

The former Inter Milan and Manchester City boss held up a green shirt that read “Mancini 2027” after inking a contract to stay with the Green Falcons beyond the next World Cup.

Mancini, who has insisted that the oil-rich monarchy had “nothing to do” with his shock Italy exit, was reportedly offered more than $25 million to join the big-spending Saudis.

“I’m not a magician,” said the Italian, when asked what he could promise the Saudi people — before pledging to go for Asian Cup glory in January-February in Qatar.

“Our target is to try to win the Asian Cup after 27 years,” he said.

“We have four months. We have four friendly matches. We have two games for the World Cup (qualifiers) and after we have 20 days to prepare for the Asian Cup.

“We know that there are many top teams like…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper