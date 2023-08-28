Osimhen on target as perfect Napoli see off Sassuolo





Napoli continued a perfect start to their Serie A title defence with Sunday’s 2-0 win over 10-man Sassuolo, while Juventus survived penalty controversy in a 1-1 draw with furious Bologna.

Victor Osimhen netted his third goal of the season from the penalty spot 15 minutes into Napoli’s first home match since lifting the league title in front of their fans for the third time back in June.

And captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo made sure Napoli would make it six points from six in the 64th minute, not long after Maxime Lopez was sent off and Giacomo Raspadori — who had hit the post seconds after kick-off — blasted a penalty into the stands.

“I think we played well, kept hold of the ball, we’re happy to have won the match in front of our fans,” said Di Lorenzo.

“We played well as a team. We’ve started well and the attitude is right so we’ve got everything for us to have a good season.”

Di Lorenzo’s first goal of the campaign came after some magical play from the returning…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper