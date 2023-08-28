Renewed call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release





THE call by a House of Representatives ad hoc committee for the “unconditional” release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is timely as we approach one year after the courts ordered his release.

The committee headed by Obinna Iguocha, was empanelled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to interact with the security agencies to find solutions to the insecurity in the South-East, especially the areas around Isuikwuato and Umunneochi in Abia State.

In its preliminary findings, the committee feels that the release of Kanu and redressing of subsisting marginalisation of the South-East Zone, will help restore peace and stability there. The South-East, one of the erstwhile most peaceful parts of the country, has, in the past eight years, been reduced to a hotbed of separatist agitations, military adventurism, kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen terrorism, assassinations by the so-called unknown gunmen and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper