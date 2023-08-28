Reps to grant NEITI powers to sanction oil firms, regulators





By Obas Esiedesa

THE House of Representatives’ Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), has said that the House will be seeking to amend the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Act to allow it to impose sanctions on entities covered by its audit of the petroleum industry and the mining sector.

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere who disclosed this during a visit to NEITI yesterday, the law would be strengthened to give NEITI more powers and resources to its work.

“It will be in the form of an amendment to the NEITI Act to saddle NEITI with the powers to take disciplinary actions against offenders and also empower NEITI to investigate offences and recommend the prosecution of offenders by relevant investigative anti-corruption agencies of the government.

“Additionally, in the course of such investigations, NEITI should be able to sanction stakeholders who refuse to collaborate with…





