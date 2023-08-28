S-Court confirms PSC as statutory body responsible for recruitment into NPF





•Judgment in best interest of national security —Arase

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The Supreme Court has put to rest the lingering argument and confrontation between the Police Force headquarters and the Police Service Commission, PSC, over who is statutority responsible for recruitment of personnel into the force.

The court ruled that it was the mandate of the PSC to recruit police personnel, with chairman of the PSC, Dr. Solomon Arase, retd, declaring that the judgment was for the overall best interest of national security.

Arase said “the judgment simply and legally cements the resolution of the issue in a win-win situation for the two institutions which ordinarily cannot effectively function, and deliver on its respective mandates without the cooperation of each other.”

Making this known in a statement yesterday, spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said: “On July 11, 2023, the Supreme Court decided and laid to rest the contentious issue and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper