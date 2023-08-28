Spanish prosecutors open sexual assault case against Rubiales





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Spain’s top criminal court has opened a preliminary investigation into the case of the country’s FA president, Luis Rubiales, after he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

Rubiales has faced heavy criticism after he kissed Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s 1-0 win over England to win the Women’s World Cup, and 33-year-old Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

The prosecutors will investigate the incident and decide if it amounts to a crime of sexual assault.

Rubiales was suspended on Saturday by world football’s governing body, FIFA—a day before he insisted he would not resign.

The Prosecutor’s Office says it has started the investigation because “the sexual act was not consented”.

According to a statement received by the AFP news agency from the Spanish national court, “prosecutors from the national court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper