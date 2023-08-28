Steve Harvey’s wife Marjorie brushes off cheating rumours as ‘lies and foolishness’





Steve Harvey’s wife, Marjorie, has addressed rumors that she cheated on the game show host with their bodyguard and personal chef — insisting that it’s all ‘foolishness and lies.’

Marjorie, 58, who has been married to Steve, 66, since 2007, slammed the accusations in a post shared to her Instagram account on Sunday evening.

She uploaded a screenshot of a website entitled ‘How to handle being lied about,’ which contained a quote from the Bible.

‘When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate,’ it read. ‘When he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.’

In the caption, Marjorie explained that she and Steve ‘don’t usually address all the foolishness and lies that are spread about them,’ but that she knows there is a ‘responsibility’ that comes with her ‘platform.’

‘My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given, much is required,’…





