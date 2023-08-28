Tinubu bars FG officials without specific roles from attending UNGA





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has barred federal government officials who have no specific roles to play or without any proof of direct participation from attending the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York, United States.

The President action according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ajuri Ngelale was part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria.

President Tinubu, Ngelale said directed the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for all government officials seeking to travel to New York for the UNGA’s official schedule of activities.

The statement further explained, “To prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper